Business & Finance
Bayer raises outlook after strong Q2
- Core earnings before special items are now expected to come in at 10.6 billion to 10.9 billion euros
05 Aug 2021
FRANKFURT: Bayer on Thursday lifted its outlook for 2021, citing double digit growth rates at all divisions during the second-quarter, most notably its pharmaceuticals unit.
Core earnings before special items are now expected to come in at 10.6 billion to 10.9 billion euros ($12.6-$12.9 billion), up from a previous forecast for 10.5 billion to 10.8 billion.
