Bayer raises outlook after strong Q2

FRANKFURT: Bayer on Thursday lifted its outlook for 2021, citing double digit growth rates at all divisions during the second-quarter, most notably its pharmaceuticals unit.

Core earnings before special items are now expected to come in at 10.6 billion to 10.9 billion euros ($12.6-$12.9 billion), up from a previous forecast for 10.5 billion to 10.8 billion.

Despite lawsuits, Bayer boss calls Monsanto takeover 'a good idea'