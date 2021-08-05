ANL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
ASC 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
FCCL 22.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
FFBL 26.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.68%)
FFL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.74%)
FNEL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.78%)
GGGL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.56%)
GGL 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.54%)
HUMNL 7.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
JSCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.68%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 45.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.46%)
NETSOL 161.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PACE 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.03%)
PAEL 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.88%)
PIBTL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PRL 23.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 12.82 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.01%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.62%)
SNGP 52.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.4%)
TELE 17.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.21%)
TRG 161.49 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.39%)
UNITY 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 5,203 Increased By ▲ 10.81 (0.21%)
BR30 26,372 Increased By ▲ 41.15 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,803 Increased By ▲ 13.48 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,098 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

The singer ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, but it's not because of her music.
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

Pop star Rihanna's net worth is estimated at $1.7 billion, making her the richest woman musician in the world, but her music is not the primary source of her wealth, Forbes magazine said on Wednesday.

The Barbados-born singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, derives an estimated $1.4 billion of her fortune from her 50% stake in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, Forbes reported.

The rest of Rihanna's wealth comes from her share of the Savage x Fenty lingerie company and her income as a singer and actress, the magazine said.

Rihanna's beauty company, of which LVMH owns the other half, is known for its broad range of 50 skin tones, including dark shades for women of colour, which were rare when it launched in 2017. This made it a leader in inclusivity in the industry.

The singer of 'Umbrella' and 'Love the Way You Lie' ranks second behind Oprah as the richest female entertainer, Forbes said.

Forbes Rihanna Entrepreneurs billionaire

Rihanna is officially a billionaire, Forbes says

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023

Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years

PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM

India deploys warships in South China Sea

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters