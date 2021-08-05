Markets
Hong Kong shares kick off day with small loss
- The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 percent, or 36.54 points, to 26,390.01
05 Aug 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning following a weak lead from Wall Street as investors absorbed below-par US jobs data while keeping tabs on China's next moves after embarking on a crackdown on a range of industries including tech.
The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 percent, or 36.54 points, to 26,390.01.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.45 percent, or 15.50 points, to 3,461.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.52 percent, or 12.86 points, to 2,452.75.
Circular debt: World Bank, govt think deeply about steps
Hong Kong shares kick off day with small loss
Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ
Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1
Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan
K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra
Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence
Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg
Fed backs interest rates liftoff in 2023
Men’s Javelin Throw event: Pakistan, India to face each other in Olympic final after 53 years
PTI’s Sardar Niazi elected AJK PM
India deploys warships in South China Sea
Read more stories
Comments