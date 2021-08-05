Hong Kong shares kick off day with small loss

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Thursday morning following a weak lead from Wall Street as investors absorbed below-par US jobs data while keeping tabs on China's next moves after embarking on a crackdown on a range of industries including tech.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.14 percent, or 36.54 points, to 26,390.01.

Tokyo shares hit 3-month high

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.45 percent, or 15.50 points, to 3,461.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange slipped 0.52 percent, or 12.86 points, to 2,452.75.