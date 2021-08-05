Murad pays tribute to martyred policemen

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah while paying rich tribute to the sacrifice of 2,355 policemen, who laid down their lives in the line of duty, said that they were our heroes and their sacrifices against elimination of terrorism and restoration of peace as well as tranquillity would be written in golden words in the annals of the history.

In a statement issued here from CM House, in relation to National Police Memorial Day, Shah said that our 2,355 policemen embraced martyrdom while fighting against terrorists and criminals. “Our police have always been at the forefront while fighting against terrorism, criminality and natural calamities,” he said and added, “our 38 policemen, while performing duties at hospitals, COVID testing and vaccination centres lost their valuable lives too.”

