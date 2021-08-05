Microsoft honours Systems Limited

LAHORE: Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading information technology consulting and services company, has achieved the prestigious Microsoft Business Applications 2021/2022 Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Systems Limited in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners.

Inner Circle members consist of the top 1% of Microsoft Partners that performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organizations achieve increased success.

2021/2022 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in March 2021 as well as virtual meetings between July 2021 and June 2022, where they will have a unique opportunity to share strategy and network with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow partners.

“In a year of deep business transformation for every company and every industry on the planet, it is extremely rewarding to be able to recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from every corner of the world that accelerated our joint customers’ digital transformation and drove unsurpassed customer success,” said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Ecosystem Lead.–PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021