ANL 30.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.1%)
ASC 20.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
FCCL 22.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.82 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
FFL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.48%)
FNEL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
GGGL 27.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
GGL 47.02 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.05%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.96%)
JSCL 22.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.92%)
KAPCO 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MDTL 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
NETSOL 163.20 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (0.87%)
PACE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.61%)
PAEL 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.9%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
PTC 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
SILK 1.81 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.12%)
SNGP 51.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.99%)
TELE 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.05%)
TRG 164.25 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.08%)
UNITY 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.45%)
WTL 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.36%)
BR100 5,209 Increased By ▲ 20.85 (0.4%)
BR30 26,456 Increased By ▲ 206.64 (0.79%)
KSE100 47,892 Increased By ▲ 133.21 (0.28%)
KSE30 19,145 Increased By ▲ 35.37 (0.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,575
4624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,047,999
4,72224hr
8.15% positivity
Sindh
389,699
Punjab
359,321
Balochistan
30,749
Islamabad
88,676
KPK
145,862
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

All time high petroleum sales

BR Research 04 Aug 2021

Petrol sales have been on an upward trajectory and have continuously crossed record levels in the last two months. Monthly petrol sales for July 2021 stood at 810,000 tons – highest ever reached. The reasons for spiking petrol sales include the skyrocketing car and automobile sales, two-wheeler sales, as well as increased industrial activity; rise in domestic tourism during July 2021 (particularly the northern areas) and the restriction on Iranian petrol are all pushing up the petrol sales.

Data from OCAC shows that overall petroleum sales by the OMCs in July 2021 were also the highest ever - growing by 16.5 percent year-on-year; the sales of the key petroleum products: furnace oil, petrol and diesel together increased by 17 percent year-on-year. The growth in petroleum sales was led by growth witnessed in furnace oil, which saw a surge of 56 percent year-on-year in July 2021. At the same time, diesel sales and petrol sales increased by 7 and 14 percent year-on-year.

Growth in furnace oil sales has been drastic in the last couple of months as the demand by the power sector has increased manifolds due to the RLNG pricing fiasco and the recent closure of RLNG terminal for maintenance. Whereas the recovery seen in the economy post initial COVID-19 phase has spurred industrial and agriculture growth along with curb on Iranian diesel which drove HSD sales.

Returning from COVID restriction have given quite a boost to petroleum consumption. With petrol sales at all time high, car sales breaking records, power generation also at all time high, economic revival in full swing – no wonder the government does not want a lull to interrupt the growth period with extreme covid restrictions. Nonetheless, with fresh restrictions announced only recently by NCOC in the wake of Delta variant spreading such restricted travel to northern areas, reduction in railway and public transport capacities and back to two-days off business schedule along with the lockdown in Karachi are going to dent August petroleum sales.

COVID 19 OMCs automobile sales industrial activity petroleum sales two wheeler sales

All time high petroleum sales

Country’s reserves likely to increase by $2.8bn

Asian coal-fired closures: ADB, Citi, HSBC, Prudential hatch plan

Nepra questions Pepco’s existence

Nepra allows KE to hike tariff

PSO to re-tender RLNG cargo: Ogra withdraws pricing notification

Non-integration by 15th: 6,763 retailers will be denied 60pc input tax credit

Gas supply to fertiliser plants may be restored from Sept 1

Kamyab Jawan Programme: Disbursement of loans approved by cabinet

WB reallocates $150m to procure vaccine

IMF officially approves $650bn new reserves for member countries

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters