ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Nepra terms revenue-based load shedding ‘illegal’

Mushtaq Ghumman 04 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) said on Tuesday that revenue-based load shedding in distribution companies (Discos) is illegal and violation of rules.

The regulator gave this observation at a public hearing on a petition of Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) for Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) till 2025.

As the public hearing commenced, Chairman Nepra Taussef H Farooqi asked as to why a five-year tariff was approved for the Disco, when its distribution licence will expire in March 2022. The CEO, Mepco answered that the company should be considered as a going concern, and it will get its license extension before March 2022.

During the hearing Nepra’s Authority headed by Chairman Taussef H Farooqi and Member Sindh, Rafique Ahmad Shaikh, who is also Member Tariff, gave a tough time to CEO Mepco for their poor performance, higher losses, misstatement of figures, load shedding, delay in connections and issues of infrastructure.

Nepra approves Rs3.6bn refund to consumers

Mepco has sought an increase of Rs 5.25 per unit in tariff for FY 2020-21, Rs 1.98 for 2021-22, Rs 2.32 per unit for 2022-23, Rs 2.48 per unit for 2023-24 and Rs 2.73 per unit for 2024-25.

Chairman Nepra also criticised previous Nepra officials for showing leniency towards Discos, saying he is baffled as to why Nepra officials before his joining as Chairman were so kind to Discos. He added that Discos have to answer all the questions asked by the regulator.

Member Sindh announced starting legal proceedings against Mepco for delay in 100,000 new connections due to which capacity payment of over 350 MW is being paid by the consumers. However, Mepco CEO told that his company was facing shortage of meters.

“Power sectors’ circular debt is increasing. This kind of justification will not be tolerated,” said Rafique Shaikh, adding that people are facing massive load shedding and returning to non-electric light sources. He enquired where is the former CEO CPPA-G, Abid Lodhi who wrote a number of letters claiming that the country had surplus power.

He contended that revenue-based load shedding is illegal and violation of Nepra rules. Discos are implementing revenue-based load shedding on the instructions of Power Division so that losses are reduced, he said.

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

Chairman Nepra observed that Mepco has sought Rs 120 billion for investment in the next five years but no value addition is witnessed, adding that the company is inflicting financial loss of Rs 80 million every day for not consuming its allocated share of power.

The Authority also raised questions on Rs 610 million – an amount Mepco sought as Pepco management fee, saying that since Pepco is an illegal entity, why are management fees being sought?

Chairman Nepra directed Mepco management to give the same package to its consumers (private people) who die of electrocution, which is available for Mepco employees. He also directed that women should also be given opportunities for jobs at par with male candidates.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

nepra loadshedding DISCOS Mepco revenue based load shedding Taussef H Farooqi

Nepra terms revenue-based load shedding ‘illegal’

Pakistan reaches 1m shots a day

‘Balochistan Green Tractor Programme’ launched

Education, growth & governance: WB, Pakistan discuss partnership framework

Mogas posts highest-ever sale of 0.81m tons in July

Kabul hit by powerful explosion, gunfire, at least three dead

Taliban seek ‘lion’s share of power’?

Tobacco, sugar, fertiliser and cement: Manufacturers told to obtain registration certificates

22 high polio-risk districts: PM calls for speeding up efforts

Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters