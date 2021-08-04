Spells of torrential rain continue on 3rd day

LAHORE: Torrential spells of rain continued for third consecutive day in the city, leaving many parts of the city inundated on Tuesday that caused traffic mess and power outages.

Power tripping was reported at as many as 110 feeders in the city that led to load shedding. The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) field staff was busy with repair work till the filing of this report. Meanwhile, the Met Office has predicted further torrential spells of rain during the next 24 hours throughout Punjab.

However, the Additional Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) was still of the view that no flood-like situation is likely to erupt out of the present spell of heavy rains in the province.

