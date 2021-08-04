Punjab govt imposes fresh restrictions

LAHORE: Pursuant to the decisions of NCOC, the Punjab government has enforced coronavirus restrictions in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad amid 4th wave of the virus and banned indoor dining and weddings as well as closure of shrines and cinema houses.

As per notification of Primary and Secondary Healthcare department, there shall be ban on all types of indoor gatherings including cultural, musical/religious/miscellaneous events. However, outdoor gatherings shall be allowed for a maximum 400 individuals under strict Covid protocols. There shall be complete ban on contact sports. Normal office working hours for public/private offices shall continue. However, attendance level is reduced from 100% to 50%.

Moreover, the overall Corona positivity rate in Punjab remained 3.30%, as out of total 19752 coronavirus tests conducted during the last 24 hours; as many as 652 fresh virus cases and 16 fatalities were reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 358,387 and death toll to 11081.

With the recovery of 331 more corona positive patients, the total number of recovered patients in Punjab has reached to 333,529. On the other hand, as many as 1355 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recoveries to 944375 with recovery rate of 90.5%.

Out of 16 deaths reported during the past 24 hours, five were reported in Lahore, two each in Rawalpindi, Multan and Gujranwala and one each in Faisalabad and Muzaffargarh taking the death toll in these districts to 4429, 1612, 873, 434, 1177 and 280, respectively.

Out of 652 fresh virus cases during the last 24 hours, as many as 349 were reported in Lahore, 57 in Rawalpindi, 24 in Multan, 34 in Faisalabad and 5 in Gujranwala. As per break-up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 184437 cases and 4429 deaths, Rawalpindi 28704 cases and 1612 deaths, Faisalabad 21927 cases and 1177 deaths, Multan 18299 cases and 873 deaths, Gujranwala 8472 cases and 434 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 6324 cases and 274 deaths, Sargodha 8575 cases and 291 deaths, Bahawalpur 8364 cases and 257 deaths, Muzaffargarh 2343 cases and 280 deaths and Sialkot reported 7273 cases and 241 deaths.

On the other hand, the Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) while responding to 112113 emergencies across the province during the month of July rescued 108807 victims.

Out of 112113 emergencies, PESD responded 32551 were road traffic accidents, 60996 medical emergencies, 1636 fire incidents, 3724 crimes, 260 drowning incidents, 139 building collapses, 14 explosions and 9934 miscellaneous operations in Punjab.

During this period, majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e., 494 incidents in Lahore, 151 in Faisalabad, 122 in Rawalpindi, 82 in Gujranwala and 81 in Multan. It has also been observed that 6 cylinder blasts incidents were reported in Lahore, 2 in Nankana, one each in Multan, Gujranwala, DG Khan, RY Khan, Rajanpur and Narowal.

