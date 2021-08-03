ANL 29.68 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.88%)
ASC 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
ASL 24.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.68%)
FCCL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.28%)
FFBL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
FFL 20.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.75%)
FNEL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
GGGL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.38%)
GGL 45.63 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (7.06%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.11%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.05%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
MDTL 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.82%)
MLCF 45.54 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.5%)
NETSOL 161.80 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.08%)
PACE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.47%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.52%)
PIBTL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.99%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.45%)
SILK 1.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.7%)
SNGP 50.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.22%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.50 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (2.72%)
UNITY 40.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2%)
WTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.26%)
BR100 5,189 Increased By ▲ 64.21 (1.25%)
BR30 26,249 Increased By ▲ 598.06 (2.33%)
KSE100 47,758 Increased By ▲ 305.07 (0.64%)
KSE30 19,110 Increased By ▲ 124.84 (0.66%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

NATO warns Iran to respect shipping after tanker attack

  • On Tuesday, a NATO spokesman ‘strongly condemned’ the attack
AFP Updated 03 Aug 2021

BRUSSELS: The NATO alliance Tuesday condemned a deadly attack on an Israeli-operated tanker last week, and urged Iran to respect international shipping rules.

Separately, the European Union also condemned the "unacceptable" attack and "any action that would be detrimental to peace and stability in this area".

The United States, Britain and Israel say Iran launched the attack on the vessel, MV Mercer Street, off the coast of Oman last week, killing a British security guard and a Romanian crew member.

Iran warns against any action over tanker attack

Iran, which inaugurated ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi as its new president on Tuesday, denies involvement. It has warned it would respond to any "adventurism" from its western foes.

Britain and Romania are allies in NATO, alongside the United States which has promised to lead a "collective response" to the incident.

On Tuesday, a NATO spokesman "strongly condemned" the attack.

"Freedom of navigation is vital for all NATO Allies, and must be upheld in accordance with international law," NATO spokesman Dylan White said.

Israel has evidence Iran behind deadly tanker attack: PM

"The United Kingdom, the United States, and Romania have concluded that Iran is highly likely responsible for this incident.

"Allies remain concerned by Iran's destabilising actions in the region, and call on Tehran to respect its international obligations."

EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali told reporters: "The exact circumstances of this attack have to be clarified. And we take note of investigations carried out by the United States, the UK and Israel.

"This is an action that was against a freedom of navigation in this area and of course, unacceptable."

NATO Iran tanker attack

NATO warns Iran to respect shipping after tanker attack

Pakistan picks up Covid-19 vaccination pace, administers over 1 million doses in a day

Pakistan has played vital role in safe withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan: US Senator

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

'Indiscriminate' Afghan fighting hurting civilians the most, says UN

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Govt decides to import more sugar

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters