AIRLINK 77.84 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.17%)
BOP 4.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.02%)
CNERGY 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.61%)
DFML 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.12%)
DGKC 85.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-3.19%)
FCCL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.71%)
FFBL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.03%)
FFL 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
GGL 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.75%)
HASCOL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.38%)
HBL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.88%)
HUBC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.95%)
HUMNL 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-7.82%)
KEL 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.77%)
KOSM 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.33%)
MLCF 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
OGDC 128.89 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.36%)
PAEL 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.2%)
PPL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-1.71%)
PRL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.15%)
PTC 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.28%)
SEARL 57.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.73%)
SNGP 64.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.68%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
TELE 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.4%)
TPLP 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
TRG 65.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.91 (-4.27%)
UNITY 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.03%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 7,831 Decreased By -100.6 (-1.27%)
BR30 25,235 Decreased By -513.8 (-2%)
KSE100 74,667 Decreased By -908.6 (-1.2%)
KSE30 23,919 Decreased By -292.9 (-1.21%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls more than $1 on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Reuters Published June 4, 2024 Updated June 4, 2024 01:51pm

LONDON: Oil prices fell more than $1 on Tuesday, extending losses from a four-month low in the previous session, as investors worried about supply rising later in the year amid signs of weakening US demand.

Brent crude futures fell $1.14 cents, or 1.5%, to $77.22 a barrel at 0825 GMT.

Brent on Monday closed below $80 for the first time since Feb. 7, after falling more than 3%.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures eased $1.23 cents, or 1.7%, to $72.99 a barrel. WTI on Monday fell by 3.6% to settle near a four-month low.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, together known as OPEC+, on Sunday agreed to extend most of their oil output cuts into 2025 but left room for voluntary cuts from eight members to be gradually unwound beginning in October.

“The market reaction is depressing to anyone who produces oil and brings elevated joy for consumers,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The increased supply from OPEC+ could be pumped into a market where demand has already shown signs of weakness.

US manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May, while construction spending in April fell unexpectedly for a second month on declines in non-residential activity - both of which could translate into weaker oil and fuel demand.

OPEC+ extends deep oil production cuts into 2025

“With the ‘bad news is bad news’ mantra in place, further evidence of economic weakness may lead oil prices lower, potentially paving the way for a retest of the lower end of its month-long range at the $72 level,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said in an email.

Signs of weakening demand growth have weighed on oil prices in recent months, with data on US fuel consumption in focus.

The average gasoline price in the United States declined 5.8 cents per gallon to $3.50 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy data.

The US government will release inventory and product supplied data on Wednesday. Product supplied, considered a proxy for demand, will show how much gasoline was consumed around the Memorial Day weekend, the start to the US driving season.

Yuan Oil Japanese Yen WTI Brent oil prices US Brent crude

Comments

200 characters

Oil falls more than $1 on worries of supply rising later in 2024

CPEC, investments, loans: PM leaves for China

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SIC in assemblies: SC bench resumes hearing

IATA again urges Pakistan to release blocked airline funds

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

Early India vote count shows Modi alliance in majority but short of landslide

India shares dive as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Read more stories