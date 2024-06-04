AIRLINK 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-3.22%)
BOP 4.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.46%)
DFML 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.81 (-3.16%)
FCCL 22.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-5.56%)
FFBL 32.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.79%)
FFL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.36%)
HASCOL 6.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.53%)
HBL 112.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.82%)
HUBC 141.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 10.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-7.65%)
KEL 4.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.58%)
KOSM 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.67%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
OGDC 130.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.25%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.21%)
PIBTL 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.98%)
PPL 118.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.17%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
PTC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.49%)
SEARL 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
SNGP 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.68%)
SSGC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TELE 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.16%)
TPLP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
TRG 66.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.83%)
UNITY 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.18%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 7,859 Decreased By -72.7 (-0.92%)
BR30 25,386 Decreased By -362.9 (-1.41%)
KSE100 74,889 Decreased By -685.9 (-0.91%)
KSE30 23,989 Decreased By -222.7 (-0.92%)
Jun 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SIC in assemblies: SC bench resumes hearing

BR Web Desk Published 04 Jun, 2024 12:26pm

A full bench of the Supreme Court resumed on Tuesday hearing of the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) plea against the denial of reserved seats in assemblies for women and minorities.

A 13-member bench — comprising Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Aminuddin Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Ayesha Malik, Athar Minallah, Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan and Naeem Akhtar Afghan is hearing the case.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice Minallah said in every period the political parties have been victimised either by depriving them of their names or taking away election symbols.

He said people are aware of why the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) came into existence. At times, it was PPP and then Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and now Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) made to suffer.

He said the court has to see how constitutional and fundamental rights should be interpreted.

The SIC is the new home to PTI-backed independent candidates. The ruling coalition has 224 seats in NA, which gives it a two-third majority in 336-seat NA.

As many as 21 of the 25 SIC reserved seats were allotted to ruling coalition in a highly controversial decision issued by ECP this March that attracted strong public backlash.

The PML-N got 16 of SIC reserved seats and the PPP got five of those seats.

If these seats are reallocated to SIC, the ruling coalition’s strength would be reduced to 203 seats, depriving it of two-third majority in NA.

In March, a five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had rejected the SIC’s petition seeking the allocation of reserved seats in the national and provincial assemblies.

Supreme Court of Pakistan reserved seats SIC

Comments

200 characters

SIC in assemblies: SC bench resumes hearing

Intra-day update: rupee registers minor gain against US dollar

SBP likely to lower policy rate: S&P GMI

Chinese IPPs step up pressure for payment of dues

Sinopec not interested in refinery project

India shares plunge as polls show Modi’s mandate slipping

Oil falls up to 1% on worries of supply rising later in 2024

Final date for federal budget yet to be decided

FBR digitalisation: Aurangzeb discusses ‘quick wins’ with McKinsey head

Business confidence improves by 4pc: OICCI survey

Read more stories