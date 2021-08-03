ANL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.51%)
ASC 20.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
ASL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
BOP 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
BYCO 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.07%)
FCCL 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1%)
FFBL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
FNEL 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.23%)
GGGL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
GGL 43.61 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.32%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.39%)
JSCL 21.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.1%)
KAPCO 39.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.8%)
MLCF 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.73%)
NETSOL 164.50 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (3.78%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.86%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
POWER 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.57%)
SNGP 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.4%)
TELE 17.04 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (7.85%)
TRG 162.95 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (3%)
UNITY 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.68%)
WTL 3.66 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.98%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 43.1 (0.84%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 442.33 (1.72%)
KSE100 47,697 Increased By ▲ 244.01 (0.51%)
KSE30 19,089 Increased By ▲ 103.82 (0.55%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,529
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,043,277
3,58224hr
7.19% positivity
Sindh
387,261
Punjab
358,387
Balochistan
30,627
Islamabad
88,344
KPK
145,306
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US, Canada leaders discuss China's 'arbitrary' detention of Canadians

  • The two men were detained in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest on a US extradition warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou
AFP 03 Aug 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday discussed China's "arbitrary detention" of two Canadian citizens.

In a telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed Beijing's two-year detention of former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian businessman Michael Spavor, who are both being held on charges of spying.

One Biden doctrine emerges - always work with allies

"The Prime Minister and the President discussed China's arbitrary detention of Canadian citizens Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig. The leaders agreed on the need for their immediate release," a press release from Trudeau's office said.

The two men were detained in apparent retaliation for Canada's arrest on a US extradition warrant of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

A statement from Biden's office said Spavor and Kovrig had been "unjustly detained" and that during the call, the president had condemned their detention and "reiterated his commitment to stand strong with Canada to secure their release."

Ottawa has said they were taken as virtual hostages to apply pressure in the Huawei executive's case.

The two men first appeared in court in March this year, in hearings that wrapped up quickly.

Meng, 49, is due to be back in a Canadian court on Wednesday for a final round of hearings on her possible extradition to the United States, after nearly three years of court battles and diplomatic sparring.

If transferred to the United States for trial and subsequently convicted, she could face more than 30 years in a US prison.

Both the Chinese government and Huawei, the world's largest supplier of telecom networking gear, have consistently denied the US accusations.

Beijing has charged that Washington's primary aim in pursuing Meng is to weaken Chinese tech companies, calling the whole case "a serious political incident."

Justin Trudeau Joe Biden huawei Beijing Meng Wanzhou Michael Spavor

US, Canada leaders discuss China's 'arbitrary' detention of Canadians

‘Export Facilitation Scheme 2021’ notified

Tarin directs ministry to import 2m tons of wheat

Order to fix price of sugar rattles the industry

Export of goods, services: PM approves target of up to $40bn

Reforms in FBR: PM explains govt strategy

Pakistan's forex reserves set for boost as IMF officially approves increased lending capacity

US lawmakers finish $1trn infrastructure proposal

Ghani blames US

Taxation issues: Chinese company seeks CPEC chief’s help

Neelum-Jhelum levelised tariff: Nepra refuses to approve hike

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters