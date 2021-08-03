Trade deficit swells by 81.4pc
03 Aug 2021
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit has ballooned by 81.4 per cent to $ 3.058 billion in July 2021 as compared to $ 1.686 in the corresponding month of 2020.
According to provisional foreign trade figures during the first month of current fiscal year (2021-22), imports stood at $ 5.405 billion as compared to $ 3.687 billion in July 2020, showing a massive growth of 46.6 per cent or $ 1.718 billion.
However, exports have posted a growth of 17.3 per cent to $ 2.347 billion in July 2021 as compared to $ 2.001 billion in July 2020.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
