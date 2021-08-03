Fawad tells Senate body: Overstaffing in PTV to be sorted out

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain on Monday said that the overstaffing in the Pakistan Television will be sorted out during the restructuring of the HR by an international company.

He said this in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting, which was held under the Chairmanship of Senator Faisal Javed,

The officials of the Ministry briefed the committee on the details of land and buildings under the administration of PTV. The chairman committee briefed the committee regarding the utilization plan of the usage of such a vast public property. The chairman committee observed that such buildings run through the money of the taxpayer and it is our moral duty to monitor the accurate utilization of such buildings in the national interest of the country.

The chairman committee stressed to justify the land requisition in order to save the taxpayer money from exploitation. The chairman committee gave suggestion that an office in Blue Area should be rented/purchased which will be ample to run the affairs of the PTV and the existing property can be benefited in any other public interest such as for the utilization of state of the art university.

The officials of the Ministry informed the Committee that the government is working on an assets management authority, through which the usage of national assets will be evaluated. The cabinet has also approved this initiative. The chairman committee sought report on a definite plan on the utilization of the buildings of PTV and radio for further deliberation and recommendations.

A detailed discussion on appointment details of PTVC employees took place. Senator Irfan Siddiqui raised the question of overstaffing in the PTVC. Senator Siddiqui dismayed on the concealed names of the employees in the report submitted. The officials of the Ministry ensured to submit an updated report on the employee’s recruitment. Senator Irfan Siddiqui raised the question as to why 14 new producers have been appointed when already 81 producers were employed in the PTV. The officials of the Ministry failed to justify the over hiring of the employees. The official of the Ministry informed the committee that unlike the practice in the private sector, 50% of PTV staff are clerical which is against the general practice and in which only 3% staff in the transmission department is clerical. The official of the Ministry apprised the committee that a restructuring of the HR by an international company is soon to take place which will improve the issue of overstaffing in PTV.

The chairman committee inquired about the new board of the PTVC, replying to which the Ministry informed that a 7-member new board has been constituted, with no private member in the board. The chairman committee raised the question as to what does the law say on the composition of the board without members from the private sectors. The ministry replied that 1/3 members from the private sectors is required to complete the board however appointment of 7 members of the board makes it operational.

A detail discussion on the Senate recommendations of airing Senate proceedings live on PTV was considered. The chairman committee raised the question on the telecasting of the Senate session in case of simultaneous sessions of both houses take place. The ministry informed that in case of simultaneous sessions proceeding of the National Assembly aired live, while Senate session went on air live on You Tube PTV Parliament channel. The chairman committee inquired about the quality of the proceedings telecasted on the You Tube channel and whether or not the quality is fine enough to be picked by any private channel for airing.

The chairman committee emphasized that the content of drama industry airing now a days is resulting in causing depression among the youth. The chairman committee said that such drama content is becoming the cause of mental illness and obsession in the youth resulting and in turn an increase in domestic violence and intolerance in the society. The chairman committee along with the committee members held the ministry of information and broadcasting along with PEMRA responsible for the content of entertaining channels to be monitored thoroughly, in order to spread positivity and inspiration for the youth.

A detail discussion on the role of PTV to air various public service messages also took place. Senator Irfan Siddiqui emphasized on producing interactive communicative messages to catch the attentions of the viewers. The chairman committee directed the transmission of public service messages during the prime time and also emphasized on the transmission of public service message regarding child abuse.

The chairman committee directed the information ministry to take on board the Senate Standing Committee while making policies on advertisement and film. The ministry informed the committee that the advertising and film policies are approved by the cabinet. The chairman committee directed the ministry to provide the draft copies of the mentioned policies.

