President seeks Islamic states’ help to counter Islamophobia

APP 03 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Presid-ent Dr Arif Alvi on Monday urged the Islamic countries to work together on countering Islamophobia and changing the perceptions of the world about Muslims.

Talking to the visiting Arab Parliament’s president Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, President Alvi said the Islamic world was facing the challenges of terrorism and Islamophobia, which could be dealt through close coordinated efforts.

President Alvi said Pakistan had a natural affinity with the Arab nations due to their shared bonds of common faith and culture.

Pakistan, he said, attached great importance to its ties with the Middle Eastern countries and wanted to further strengthen relations with them in all areas of mutual interest.

He mentioned that Pakistan’s policy had shifted from geo-politics to geo-economics that focused on regional connectivity, development partnerships, socio-economic uplift and regional peace.

The President highlighted that Pakistan was making efforts to promote peace in the region, particularly in Afghanistan.

He also briefed the visiting dignitary about the measures taken by the country against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President apprised Adel bin Abdul Rahman Al-Asoomi about the apartheid policies of the Modi-led Bharatia Janta Party government in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), saying that India was involved in the ethnic cleansing of Kashmiri Muslims by altering the demography of Kashmir through the Citizenship Act.

He reiterated Pakistan’s support to the just cause of Palestinians and called for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous state of Palestine on the basis of internationally accepted parameters, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

President of Arab Parliament termed Pakistan an important country for the Arab world, which had played a historical role in supporting the cause of Islamic Ummah.

He underlined the need to work closely by the Islamic world to meet their common challenges.

He also emphasized the need for exchanging delegations to further cement ties between Pakistan and the Arab world. He mentioned that the Arab Parliament supported Pakistan’s stance on IIOJK.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani was also present during the meeting.

