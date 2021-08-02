Convoy of PTI leader attacked

NAWABSHAH: The convoy of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reportedly came under attack in Benazirabad district on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Sheikh said the attackers pelted stones and fired gunshots on his convoy which was on way to the residence of the local PTI leader Inayat Rind. He alleged that the men belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) perpetrated the cowardly attack.

The Opposition leader complained that the SSP Benazirabad did not attend his call through which he wanted to register a complaint.

"The PPP could not frighten me through such cowardly attacks," he said.

"I will keep exposing the corruption of the PPP's Sindh government," he vowed.

The names of Asad Zardari and Imran Zardari have surfaced as those who led the attack. The attackers also chanted slogans against Sheikh and his party. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.