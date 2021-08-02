ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,422
6224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,034,837
5,02624hr
8.82% positivity
Sindh
382,865
Punjab
356,920
Balochistan
30,432
Islamabad
87,699
KPK
144,264
Pakistan

Convoy of PTI leader attacked

APP 02 Aug 2021

NAWABSHAH: The convoy of the Opposition Leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, who is also Vice President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), reportedly came under attack in Benazirabad district on Sunday.

Talking to the media, Sheikh said the attackers pelted stones and fired gunshots on his convoy which was on way to the residence of the local PTI leader Inayat Rind. He alleged that the men belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) perpetrated the cowardly attack.

The Opposition leader complained that the SSP Benazirabad did not attend his call through which he wanted to register a complaint.

"The PPP could not frighten me through such cowardly attacks," he said.

"I will keep exposing the corruption of the PPP's Sindh government," he vowed.

The names of Asad Zardari and Imran Zardari have surfaced as those who led the attack. The attackers also chanted slogans against Sheikh and his party. The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

