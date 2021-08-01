ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
Umar urges Sindh govt to review strategy

INP 01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in a series of tweets on Saturday weighed in on the Sindh government’s decision of imposing a lockdown for nine days in view of a spike in Covid-19 cases during the fourth wave of the pandemic.

He said there is a need to review the decisions made by the Sindh government on Saturday, particularly restrictions for the industrial and transport sectors.

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), said we conveyed our standpoint to the Sindh government on Saturday and Sunday, on the basis of which the province made partial changes to its strategy to curb the virus spread, which was a welcome move but there is still need for more changes.

He hoped the Sindh government would hold consultations on all these matters at length in a meeting of the NCOC slated for Monday to devise a strategy.

NCOC Asad Umar Sindh Government COVID19 COVID lockdown COVID cases

