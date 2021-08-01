Vaccination suspended after chaos
KARACHI: The vaccination process was reportedly stopped at Karachi Expo Centre following chaos after people rushed to get themselves vaccinated against coronavirus.
Long queues were witnessed outside Karachi Expo Centre on Saturday, the biggest vaccination centre in the city after the provincial government announced to block SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens.
Forced to get jabs, citizens overrun Karachi's Expo Centre
A glass door of vaccination centre hall number 4 was broken and a security guard was also injured as a result of a scuffle outside the vaccination centre.
Hundreds of people including students, labourers and senior citizens are going to the Karachi Expo Centre to get themselves inoculated against Covid-19.
