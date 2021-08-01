MQM-P demands soft loans for traders to offset Covid fallouts

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Saturday demanded the government to provide interest-free loans to business community of Karachi to offset the adverse impacts of Covid lockdown.

MQM Coordinator Committee member Senator Faisal Subzwari, flanked by other leaders, addressing a press conference at their Bahadurabad office demanded to set up a ‘board’ comprising the businessmen of Karachi to recommend interest-free loans.

He regretted that the Sindh government had considered the lockdown a solution to check the spread of Covid-19. Unfortunately, the lockdown has been made a “business, he decried. He questioned how this lockdown would contain the Covid pandemic in just eight days.

He said that the wrong policies of the Sindh government had already the pushed the people to the wall, adding this lockdown would heap more miseries upon them.

He rejected the notion that this lockdown was the only way to control the pandemic. He asked what measures the provincial government was taking to tackle the issues resulting from the lockdown.

Subzwari also asked about the details of funds if any spent for the purchase of the Covid vaccine by the Sindh Government. He asserted that all the vaccination in province so far had been done through doses provided by the federal government.

However, another MQM-P leader Muhammad Hussain said that rising infection rate of the Covid in Karachi is due to unavailability of proper facilities in the hospitals of the province. People from interior parts of Sindh visit Karachi for medical treatment and there is no mechanism to check the influx of people to Karachi from other areas, he said and termed it one of the main causes of the growing Covid infection rate in the port city.

