Sanitation drive on Eidul Azha: CM distributes commendatory certificates among officers

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that performance is a key to win the people’s trust and the only way to earn goodwill for the government as well.

He said this while distributing commendatory certificates among those officers who exhibited outstanding performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and during Eid holidays.

The CM gave away certificates of appreciation to the officers whose performance was excellent during the sanitation campaign on Eid-ul-Azha. Lahore Waste Management Company took first place on the podium, Bahawalpur stood second and Sialkot was on the third position whereas in local governments, the performance of Gujarat and Okara achieved first and second position respectively.

The CM gave away certificates of excellence to Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Lahore. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider was awarded a certificate and a cash prize.

CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Javed and CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Companies Naeem Akhtar also received commendatory certificates. Similarly, DG Local Government and Community Development Kausar Khan and Secretary Punjab Local Government Board Saira Omar have also received certificates.

The CM lauded the efforts of the political and administrative team for taking timely and excellent sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He assured his full support to those officers who will leave no stone unturned in serving people. He stressed upon officers to discharge their obligations with the same spirit. He further stated that serving people is not only a duty but also a divine blessing.

