ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sanitation drive on Eidul Azha: CM distributes commendatory certificates among officers

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that performance is a key to win the people’s trust and the only way to earn goodwill for the government as well.

He said this while distributing commendatory certificates among those officers who exhibited outstanding performance on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and during Eid holidays.

The CM gave away certificates of appreciation to the officers whose performance was excellent during the sanitation campaign on Eid-ul-Azha. Lahore Waste Management Company took first place on the podium, Bahawalpur stood second and Sialkot was on the third position whereas in local governments, the performance of Gujarat and Okara achieved first and second position respectively.

The CM gave away certificates of excellence to Secretary Local Government Noor ul Amin Mengal, Commissioners of Bahawalpur, Multan and Lahore. LWMC CEO Rafia Haider was awarded a certificate and a cash prize.

CEO Sialkot Waste Management Company Khalid Javed and CEO of Bahawalpur Waste Management Companies Naeem Akhtar also received commendatory certificates. Similarly, DG Local Government and Community Development Kausar Khan and Secretary Punjab Local Government Board Saira Omar have also received certificates.

The CM lauded the efforts of the political and administrative team for taking timely and excellent sanitation arrangements on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha. He assured his full support to those officers who will leave no stone unturned in serving people. He stressed upon officers to discharge their obligations with the same spirit. He further stated that serving people is not only a duty but also a divine blessing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Eid ul Azha Khalid Javed Noor ul Amin Mengal

Sanitation drive on Eidul Azha: CM distributes commendatory certificates among officers

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.