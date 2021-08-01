Bilawal accuses PTI of ‘massively rigging’ AJK polls

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saturday, chaired a party meeting of PPP office-bearers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the candidates who contested recently held general elections in AJK.

Addressing a presser later, Bilawal accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “massively rigging” the AJK polls by “pumping in a lot of money”.

“There has never been more rigging in the past than in the AJK elections. Their minister was caught red-handed while distributing money,” Bilawal said.

“A new government is being formed in the AJK on the basis of money but the PPP would not allow it to run,” he added.

Despite the rigging, the PPP gave a tough time to PTI in the AJK, he said.

“We form the largest opposition party in the AJK. We will give a tough time to the puppet government of AJK. We will work with the opposition to formulate a strategy for this purpose,” he said.

“Political revenge is being taken from Chaudhry Yasin and his son as murder cases have been filed against them. We will protest strongly and we will not allow actions against our people. We will … join other parties in the protest,” Bilawal said.

Taking a jibe at PTI leadership, Bilawal said, without naming anyone, “A former member of Taliban is being made the ruler of AJK.”

He said the federal government is opposing restrictive measures taken by Sindh government to stem the spread of coronavirus in Karachi. “If the situation due to Covid-19 gets as ugly as it is in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible,” he said, adding that the Delta variant of coronavirus was unleashing havoc in the cosmopolitan city and provincial government was taking urgent measures to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic.

