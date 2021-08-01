ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,360
6524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,029,811
4,95024hr
8.46% positivity
Sindh
380,093
Punjab
356,211
Balochistan
30,289
Islamabad
87,304
KPK
143,673
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Bilawal accuses PTI of ‘massively rigging’ AJK polls

Recorder Report 01 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saturday, chaired a party meeting of PPP office-bearers from Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including the candidates who contested recently held general elections in AJK.

Addressing a presser later, Bilawal accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of “massively rigging” the AJK polls by “pumping in a lot of money”.

“There has never been more rigging in the past than in the AJK elections. Their minister was caught red-handed while distributing money,” Bilawal said.

“A new government is being formed in the AJK on the basis of money but the PPP would not allow it to run,” he added.

Despite the rigging, the PPP gave a tough time to PTI in the AJK, he said.

“We form the largest opposition party in the AJK. We will give a tough time to the puppet government of AJK. We will work with the opposition to formulate a strategy for this purpose,” he said.

“Political revenge is being taken from Chaudhry Yasin and his son as murder cases have been filed against them. We will protest strongly and we will not allow actions against our people. We will … join other parties in the protest,” Bilawal said.

Taking a jibe at PTI leadership, Bilawal said, without naming anyone, “A former member of Taliban is being made the ruler of AJK.”

He said the federal government is opposing restrictive measures taken by Sindh government to stem the spread of coronavirus in Karachi. “If the situation due to Covid-19 gets as ugly as it is in India, Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held responsible,” he said, adding that the Delta variant of coronavirus was unleashing havoc in the cosmopolitan city and provincial government was taking urgent measures to stop the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP AJK PTI Opposition party Chaudhry Yasin

Bilawal accuses PTI of ‘massively rigging’ AJK polls

Federal govt opposes Sindh govt’s lockdown move

‘China will maintain prudent, flexible monetary policy in H2’

President urges youth to take part in TBTT

PSX posts 0.6pc negative return in July

Governor opens monsoon tree plantation drive

PM approves ‘One Window Ehsaas Policy’

LPG cylinder price raised by Rs10/kg

MoF upbeat about higher cotton yield

Shehbaz demands probe into purchase of ‘costly’ LNG

Ex-depot prices of petrol, kerosene oil increased

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.