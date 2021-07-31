ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The harem

Anjum Ibrahim 31 Jul 2021

“When one loves someone unconditionally then one is kinda blind to their…their…”

“Capabilities?”

“That’s right and while one’s love should not be blind yet time and again one notices that it is blind.”

“Right, but Kingship a la West was passed on from father to eldest son in days of yore while in the Subcontinent the Mughal sons, and there were quite a few as the concept of harems…”

“I was just wondering what The Khan thinks about harems? I mean harems were in existence in the Subcontinent during Mughal rule but some countries in the world…”

“The harem residents are required to do purdah I believe and wait…wait…let me finish…eunuchs are allowed inside only so no issues and perhaps when The Khan said that men do purdah as well in Islam he was referring to these…”

“Don’t be facetious…anyway going back to what is aid said earlier notably that when one loves someone unconditionally one is blind to their capabilities…”

“Right, in that case one’s legacy can be at severe risk.”

“Yep, exactly.”

“If you are referring to Maryam Nawaz then I suppose one can say that she is a crowd puller, though if the crowds don’t gather to hear her speak as in the Lahore Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa she blames the relevant members of parliament for failing to get the crowd together and daddy gets mad at them but the linkage between her being on the front foot in campaigning and actual seats won is as tenuous as…as…”

“As the declining rupee value is to a rise in exports!”

“Ha, ha, indeed dear sir that seems about right.”

“So I reckon the N in the PML is for as long as…as our three-time prime minister is with us…and that whoever follows will make some how do you say it, recalibration to use the International Monetary Fund parlance…”

“Indeed.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

IMF Maryam Nawaz PDM Imran Khan

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The harem

Karachi to undergo ‘mild’ lockdown from today

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Spot LNG price spiked due to global supply issues: PD

Up to 1.4pc hike in POL products’ prices recommended

LNG supply chain: Ogra issues licences to Energas and Tabeer

Rs6.7bn refund to consumers approved by Nepra

80-year-old Ishrat explains why he has quit

SPI up 0.03pc WoW

Highest surge of Covid-19 cases of past two months reported

PSDP funds utilisation strategy mapped out

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.