PARTLY FACETIOUS: The harem

“When one loves someone unconditionally then one is kinda blind to their…their…”

“Capabilities?”

“That’s right and while one’s love should not be blind yet time and again one notices that it is blind.”

“Right, but Kingship a la West was passed on from father to eldest son in days of yore while in the Subcontinent the Mughal sons, and there were quite a few as the concept of harems…”

“I was just wondering what The Khan thinks about harems? I mean harems were in existence in the Subcontinent during Mughal rule but some countries in the world…”

“The harem residents are required to do purdah I believe and wait…wait…let me finish…eunuchs are allowed inside only so no issues and perhaps when The Khan said that men do purdah as well in Islam he was referring to these…”

“Don’t be facetious…anyway going back to what is aid said earlier notably that when one loves someone unconditionally one is blind to their capabilities…”

“Right, in that case one’s legacy can be at severe risk.”

“Yep, exactly.”

“If you are referring to Maryam Nawaz then I suppose one can say that she is a crowd puller, though if the crowds don’t gather to hear her speak as in the Lahore Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa she blames the relevant members of parliament for failing to get the crowd together and daddy gets mad at them but the linkage between her being on the front foot in campaigning and actual seats won is as tenuous as…as…”

“As the declining rupee value is to a rise in exports!”

“Ha, ha, indeed dear sir that seems about right.”

“So I reckon the N in the PML is for as long as…as our three-time prime minister is with us…and that whoever follows will make some how do you say it, recalibration to use the International Monetary Fund parlance…”

“Indeed.”

