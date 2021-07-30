ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
ASC 19.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.45%)
ASL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.09%)
BYCO 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.39%)
FCCL 21.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.48%)
FFL 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
FNEL 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
GGGL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.03%)
GGL 41.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.91 (-4.38%)
HUMNL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.59%)
JSCL 20.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.19%)
KAPCO 39.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.69%)
MLCF 43.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.03%)
NETSOL 149.30 Decreased By ▼ -7.70 (-4.9%)
PACE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
PAEL 32.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.7%)
PIBTL 10.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
POWER 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
PRL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.3%)
PTC 11.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
SILK 1.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.91%)
SNGP 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.05%)
TELE 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.18%)
TRG 154.43 Decreased By ▼ -5.82 (-3.63%)
UNITY 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.36%)
WTL 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.17%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -50.24 (-0.99%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -494.66 (-1.92%)
KSE100 47,055 Decreased By ▼ -257.04 (-0.54%)
KSE30 18,837 Decreased By ▼ -126.39 (-0.67%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

  • Silver heads for first weekly gain in four
  • Platinum down more than 1%
  • Gold up 1.3% so far this week
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

Gold prices edged off a two-week high on Friday, with a firmer dollar stalling the precious metal's rally after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank would remain accommodative for the time being.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,824.43 per ounce by 10:05 am EDT. US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,829.30.

But gold was still en route to a weekly gain, having hit a two-week peak on Thursday after Powell said the US job market still had some ground to cover before the Fed would pull back support.

"Gold looks strong at these levels and the fact that we're so far above $1,800 and the Fed didn't really say anything that is going to change course on asset purchases or any type of rate hike adds strength to the market," said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.

Gold price increases by Rs950 to Rs110,500 per tola

Haberkorn, however, said data showing a rise in core inflation at a slightly slower-than-expected pace last month, coupled with a stronger dollar, was currently weighing on the precious metal.

Gold is traditionally seen as a hedge against inflation.

The dollar index, which had slipped to a one-month low earlier, was up 0.1%, reducing gold's appeal for other currency holders.

"The bar remains razor thin for a pullback in gold, as the precious metal's relatively weak price action, despite real yields hitting new all-time lows, continues to signal there is a lack of impetus from speculators to buy the yellow metal," TD Securities wrote in a note.

Gold competes with government bond yields as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times and lower yields decrease the opportunity cost of holding gold, which pays no interest.

Gold set for modest rally before easing in 2022

Elsewhere, silver was steady at $25.52 per ounce and was on track for its first weekly gain in four.

Palladium fell 0.3% to $2,637.15, while platinum slipped 1.1% to $1,048.50.

Gold Prices gold market gold export gold producer

Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

