Gold price increases by Rs950 to Rs110,500 per tola

APP 29 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs950 and was sold at Rs110,500 on Thursday against its sale at Rs109,550, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs815 and was sold at Rs94,736 against its sale at Rs93,921 while the prices of 10 gram of 22 Karat gold went up to Rs86,841 from Rs86,095.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1,460 and Rs1,251.71, respectively.

The price of gold in international market went up by $23 and was traded at $1,822 against its sale at $1,799.

