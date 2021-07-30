ANL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.35%)
ASC 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.7%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.76%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.4%)
FCCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
FFBL 27.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.5%)
FNEL 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.31%)
GGGL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.15%)
GGL 43.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.48%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
JSCL 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.16%)
KAPCO 39.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KEL 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MLCF 44.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.15%)
NETSOL 156.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.2%)
PACE 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.81%)
PAEL 33.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.47%)
POWER 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PRL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PTC 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.43%)
SILK 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.65%)
SNGP 50.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.06%)
TELE 15.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.43%)
TRG 160.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.04%)
UNITY 40.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
WTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.08%)
BR100 5,121 Increased By ▲ 27.56 (0.54%)
BR30 25,857 Increased By ▲ 147.09 (0.57%)
KSE100 47,515 Increased By ▲ 202.98 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,044 Increased By ▲ 80.47 (0.42%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,295
8624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,024,861
4,53724hr
7.8% positivity
Sindh
377,231
Punjab
355,483
Balochistan
30,162
Islamabad
86,945
KPK
143,213
Nikkei dips to over 6-month low on COVID-19 spike, earnings lag

  • Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. led declines on the Nikkei with a 10.49% tumble, after earnings undershot analysts' expectations
Reuters 30 Jul 2021

TOKYO: Japan's Nikkei stock average dropped to its lowest since the start of the year on Friday, with sentiment souring amid a spike in COVID-19 cases and some earnings disappointments, and weighed down by a decline US stock futures.

The Nikkei ended the morning session 1.34% lower at 27,409.26, after dipping to 27,294.05, the lowest since Jan. 6.

For the month, the Nikkei is on course for a 4.8% slide, its worst since the coronavirus-induced market meltdown in March last year.

Toshiba needs 'prompt, appropriate' disclosure, TSE chief says

A lower close today would mark an 11th straight decline on the final trading day of the month.

Meanwhile, the broader Topix sank 0.82% to 1,911.62, and was set for a 1.64% monthly fall.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 0.67%, while Nasdaq e-minis slumped 1.21%, after Amazon.com said after the closing bell that sales would slow in the coming quarters.

At home, Japan's government has proposed extending and expanding states of emergency in Tokyo and its surrounding prefectures, Osaka in the west of the country, and the resort islands of Okinawa.

Nationwide, new infections spiked above 10,000 for the first time on Thursday, led by a record 3,865 additional cases in Tokyo, according to national broadcaster NHK.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. led declines on the Nikkei with a 10.49% tumble, after earnings undershot analysts' expectations.

Fuji Electric dropped 9.13% and Fujitsu slumped 8.98% after reporting financial results.

"The earnings weren't that bad, but in terms of the outlook, there doesn't seem to be a lot of confidence," which is weighing on stocks, said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"The market is wary that the Nikkei could break below 27,000."

