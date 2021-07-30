BoP to install ATMs at selected McDonald's outlets

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the leading financial institutions with network of 640 branches and 634 ATMs across Pakistan has signed an MoU with McDonald's Pakistan for installation of ATMs at key McDonald's outlets. The MoU was signed by Zahid Mustafa (Group Chief Consumer & Digital Banking - BOP) and Umar Toor (National Manager Real Estate Development - McDonald's). The ceremony was held at McDonald's, Lahore Polo Club.

Addressing the ceremony, Zahid Mustafa said "Today is a special day for The Bank of Punjab as we have signed an MoU with McDonald's Pakistan being one of the most popular food chains in Pakistan. The idea is to create convenience for customers visiting McDonald's Pakistan. It's a proud moment for us and I am sure it will provide another reason for our customers to say "I'm Lovin' it". Speaking at the occasion, Umar Toor said "This is another milestone towards offering customer convenience. McDonald's is a customer centric brand and has always worked towards improving customer experience through quality, service and cleanliness. This is another step in creating convenience for customers of both the brands. We will be partnering with BOP in other ventures of mutual interest in future as well."-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021