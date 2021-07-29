ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Gold set for modest rally before easing in 2022

  • Prices of the metal, traditionally seen as a safe store of wealth, surged to record levels above $2,000 an ounce early in the coronavirus crisis but sagged as economies reopened.
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

BENGALURU: Gold prices will average a little above their current level of $1,830 an ounce for the remainder of 2021, before edging lower next year as the global economy recovers and central banks begin to tighten monetary policy, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday.

Prices of the metal, traditionally seen as a safe store of wealth, surged to record levels above $2,000 an ounce early in the coronavirus crisis but sagged as economies reopened.

"Safe-haven demand should fade further as global growth recovers and inflation turns out to be temporary," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.

Central banks may also move towards raising interest rates, lifting returns on government bonds from their current rock-bottom levels and making gold, which offers no yield, less attractive.

Gold set for first weekly fall in five on dollar strength

In the short term, however, prices are supported by factors including a recovery in demand for gold jewellery and the potential for the dollar to weaken as emerging markets rebound. A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced bullion more affordable.

A recent uptick in inflation could also encourage investors to buy gold, often seen as an inflation hedge.

Gold will average $1,835 an ounce in the third quarter of the year and $1,841 in the fourth quarter, according to the median responses of a poll of 38 analysts and traders.

For the full year, prices will average $1,812, the poll found, while in 2022 they will average $1,785.

Gold edges up on dovish Fed chief, softer dollar

Those predictions are slightly higher than those found by a similar poll conducted in April.

For silver, the poll forecast an average price of $26.50 an ounce this year - a little above its current level of $25.50 - and $25 in 2022.

Silver is both a 'safe-haven' asset like gold but also widely used in industry.

"Silver is poised to benefit from the electrification process because of its use in solar panels, EVs (electric vehicles) and charging points, said Suki Cooper, an analyst at Standard Chartered.

Coronavirus Gold Prices Silver Price coronavirus crisis Julius Baer Carsten Menke

