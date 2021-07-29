ANL 29.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
ASC 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.61%)
FCCL 22.02 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.78%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.45%)
FFL 19.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.15%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.75%)
GGGL 26.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
GGL 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.08%)
HUMNL 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
JSCL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.02%)
KAPCO 38.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
MDTL 3.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
MLCF 43.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.69%)
NETSOL 158.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.25%)
PACE 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
PAEL 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.63%)
PRL 23.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
PTC 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
SILK 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.37%)
SNGP 50.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.31%)
TELE 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
TRG 160.89 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (0.9%)
UNITY 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.51%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.89 (-0.08%)
BR30 25,713 Decreased By ▼ -41.48 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,298 Decreased By ▼ -19.83 (-0.04%)
KSE30 18,977 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Gold edges up on dovish Fed chief, softer dollar

  • US Treasury yields also fell after the Fed gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

Gold prices edged higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a dovish tone, indicating much remains to be done before policy tightening begins, while a softer dollar lent further support to the metal.

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $1,815.30 per ounce by 0507 GMT, having earlier hit its highest since July 20 at $1,817.35.

US gold futures climbed 0.9% to $1,815.00.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,746

The Federal Reserve has talked down the risks of a rate hike and tapering a little bit, and that gives gold prospects to drift higher in the short term, said Kyle Rhoda, an analyst at IG Market.

"The next key level of resistance will be in the range of $1,830-$1,840."

Powell said the US job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to pull back support and that it was "ways away" from considering interest rate hikes.

Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Investors will now turn their attention to the US weekly jobless claims data due at 1230 GMT.

Powell's remarks sent the US dollar index to a more than two-week low.

A weaker greenback makes gold cheaper for holders of other currencies.

US Treasury yields also fell after the Fed gave no details on when it is likely to reduce bond purchases.

"Rising monetary policy uncertainty, inflation and increasing risk of equity market volatility should favour demand for safe-haven assets," ANZ Research said in a note.

Global demand for gold rose in the second quarter to its highest quarterly level in a year as central banks and investors stepped up purchases, the World Gold Council said.

Silver gained 1.13% to $25.21 per ounce, platinum rose 0.7% to $1,072.01, and palladium was up 0.6% at $2,641.71.

