ANL 29.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.84%)
ASC 19.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.06%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.39%)
BOP 8.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.62%)
FCCL 21.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.33%)
FFL 19.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.35%)
FNEL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.66%)
GGGL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.7%)
GGL 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-5.3%)
HUMNL 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.84%)
JSCL 21.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.79%)
MDTL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MLCF 43.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NETSOL 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-0.95%)
PACE 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.36%)
PAEL 33.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
PTC 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.41%)
SILK 1.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.01%)
SNGP 50.74 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.89%)
TELE 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.5%)
TRG 160.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.5%)
UNITY 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
WTL 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.46%)
BR100 5,093 Decreased By ▼ -3.1 (-0.06%)
BR30 25,710 Decreased By ▼ -44.74 (-0.17%)
KSE100 47,312 Decreased By ▼ -5.7 (-0.01%)
KSE30 18,963 Decreased By ▼ -10.86 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,209
7624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,020,324
4,49724hr
7.53% positivity
Sindh
374,434
Punjab
354,904
Balochistan
30,019
Islamabad
86,602
KPK
142,799
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Foreign funds now own 81% of all shares listed on Moscow Exchange

  • Loginova said investors from the United States and Canada accounted for 54% of the total, with 22% from the United Kingdom and 21% from the rest of Europe.
Reuters 29 Jul 2021

MOSCOW: Global foreign funds increased their holdings of Russian stocks to more than 80% of all shares trading on the Moscow Exchange in the first half of this year, the bourse said on Thursday, attracted by higher dividend yields than in other emerging markets.

US sanctions and increased debt issuance to fight the coronavirus crisis pushed foreign investors' share of Russia's OFZ treasury bonds to its lowest since 2015 earlier this year, but stocks have largely escaped the same fate, buoyed by rising oil prices in 2021.

Foreign funds held 80.7% of shares freely floated on the stock market as of July 1, the Moscow Exchange's head of primary markets, Natalia Loginova, told media during a webinar. That was up from 65.6% in 2020, but slightly below 83.3% in 2019.

Loginova said investors from the United States and Canada accounted for 54% of the total, with 22% from the United Kingdom and 21% from the rest of Europe.

Sberbank posts record quarterly profit, cuts provisions

"We are talking about non-residents - large, global, institutional investors," Loginova said, putting the foreign fund inflows down to the outperformance of the MSCI Russia index this year and relatively high dividend yields offered by many Russian companies.

The Moscow Exchange estimates dividend yields in Russia at the end of the year will reach 7.9%, higher than in other major emerging markets, such as Turkey, estimated at 5.1%, South Africa at 4.7% and China at 2.4%.

Russia has seen a flurry of initial and secondary public offerings since online retailer Ozon made a strong debut on the US Nasdaq late last year, with depositary receipts trading in Moscow.

Russian rouble hits more than 3-week high; OFZ auctions, Fed in focus

The central bank is preparing to simplify the regulatory environment and remove obstacles to incentivise IPOs, it said earlier this month, and the bourse is expecting more than 10 IPOs or SPOs by the end of 2021.

"We have a good IPO pipeline, the central bank's measures are contributing to it, plus Ozon's success story is attracting new issuers," Loginova said.

UBS said in March that Russia was set for an IPO boom this year, which could raise at least $10 billion.

Moscow Exchange OFZ treasury bonds sanctions on Russia MSCI Russia index

Foreign funds now own 81% of all shares listed on Moscow Exchange

Complete lockdown not the solution, says Asad Umar

Pakistan has requested Iran to normalise power supply to Balochistan: Hammad Azhar

PM Imran focused on Pakistan's construction industry: Farrukh Habib

Emirates extends suspension on flights from Pakistan till Aug 7

KSE-100 stages recovery to end just 6 points lower

Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves fall to $24.875 billion

Pakistan wants greater economic ties with Bahrain, says Qureshi

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace, administers highest number of Covid-19 doses in a day

Pakistan reports highest single-day cases in 3 months as surge in Covid-19 continues

Unutilised Stimulus Package amount: Rs352bn to be used on vaccine procurement

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters