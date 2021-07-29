Atif Bokhari made President, CEO of Askari Bank

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Directors of Askari Bank Limited has decided to appoint Atif R Bokhari as President and CEO of Askari Bank Limited for a term of three years from September 1, 2021.

In this connection, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Karachi have received a letter of Askari Bank, here on Wednesday.

The SECP/PSX have been informed that the Board of Directors of Askari Bank Limited in its meeting held on July 28, 2021 has decided to appoint Bokhari as President and CEO of Askari Bank Limited for a term of three years, who will join from September 1, 2021.

Announcement by Askari Bank

This is subject to the approval of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and compliance with all applicable laws, rules and regulations in this regard.

Concurrently, the Board of Directors of Askari Bank Limited placed on record their appreciation for the services rendered by the outgoing President and CEO Abid Sattar on completion of his term on August 8, 2021.

The Board has further appointed Khurshid Zafar COO as acting president and CEO of the Askari Bank Limited wef August 9, 2021 till joining of the new president and CEO. The PSX may inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the exchange accordingly, it added.

