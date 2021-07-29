Impact of CSR work: 'UN to extend technical support to Thar Foundation'

HYDERABAD: Terming it "impressive CSR model and a smart way of working with local communities," United Nations Resident Coordinator (UNRC) in Pakistan, Julian Harneis has said that the UN will extend technical support to Thar Foundation to enhance the impact of CSR work in the area.

After visiting the Thar Foundation interventions in Taulka of Islamkot in District Tharparkar, Julian was of the view that it is a very impressive work to give back to the society and assured that the UN will extend technical support to enhance the impact of TF's work in Thar.

"Best Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) model, I have ever seen in Pakistan or anywhere. This is the model for the public-private partnership which can drive development for Tharparkar and the country," he added.

He said: Thar Foundation's approach of implementing the SDGs model in Islamkot is a very smart way of working for communities, and it shows how better governance of resources can create an impact.

He said it has been an impressive demonstration of the possibility by government and private sector together to deliver for the development of people in this area.

The delegation included UNRC Julian Harneis and UN's Sindh Office Head Aftab Bhatti and other officials visited Thar Coal Block-II and adjoining communities here on Wednesday. The delegation also visited Mine Site, Thar Foundation Hospital, Thar Foundation School Islamkot, Biosaline Agriculture Model farms, Thar Million Trees Project, women-run Drinking Water RO Plant at Seengaro Village and New Senhri Dars Resettlement Village.

UNRC Julian appreciated women's participation at the Block II site and was also very happy with the education and health-related initiatives targeting key SDGs.

During the visit, UNRC also interacted with Women Dump Truck Drivers, Women workers at Reon Solar Power Plant, and Women RO Plant Operators. He asked several questions from women workers about the benefits and challenges of being a working woman in Thar.

Thar Foundation's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi welcomed the guests and made a detailed briefing on the overall mining and power generation project followed by a comprehensive presentation on the CSR model of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) being executed through Thar Foundation.

Rizvi highlighted the support of the Sindh government and how the SDGs model has been adopted.

He stated that they are pleased to work in cohesion with a target to achieve SDGs in Taulka of Islamkot to improve the standard of living for the deprived communities of Thar.

"We remain committed to enhancing our social footprint in Thar and the communities to ensure that they have equitable access to socio-economic opportunities," he said.

Naseer Memon, General Manager of the Thar Foundation also briefed the UNRC on various aspects of TF's social interventions in the area.

