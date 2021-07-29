PM briefed on KP tourism roadmap

ISLAMABAD: The provincial government of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) has finalized a comprehensive roadmap to boost tourism, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed on Wednesday. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in a meeting with the prime minister updated him about the tourism activities in various districts and the steps taken by the government to facilitate the domestic and foreign tourists.

The prime minister said promotion of tourism sector was one of the top priorities of his government. He said tourism would not only generate economic activity in local areas, but would also have a positive impact on the national economy.