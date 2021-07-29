ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
PCB, first Boards of six CAs review progress

Muhammad Saleem 29 Jul 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the first Boards of the six Cricket Associations met at the National High Performance Centre, to review the progress made in the past few months while looking ahead to the objectives and targets for the upcoming season.

The PCB appreciated the efforts of the six Cricket Associations and acknowledged the challenges faced by the CA officials, while assuring complete support in the delivery of their responsibilities and obligations.

One of the highpoints of the daylong meeting was the identification, development and involvement of skilled personnel, particularly around the coaching side. It was observed that only the best trained and qualified coaches will support the six Cricket Associations in their endeavors in spotting and promoting quality talent to the next level.

In this regard, Grant Bradburn, Head of High Performance Coaching, gave a detailed briefing on the extensive work being done at the NHPC in relation to the player and coach development. The officials were assured the best available coaches had been appointed at the City Cricket Association level, which were successfully transferring their knowledge and experience in the ongoing two-day inter-city tournament.

The Cricket Associations also shared their plans about grassroots cricket, which is likely to resume with clubs, schools, college and university cricket later in the year. The officials also provided an update on their plans of setting up training and practice facilities, including developing or managing new infrastructures and stadium.

The PCB updated the Cricket Association officials on the club registration and scrutiny process. The Cricket Association officials were informed over 4,000 clubs has applied for registration through an online process and the next phase of the process will commence in due course.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said, "I am delighted with today's session as it has helped both the PCB and the Cricket Associations to understand each other better that will help in collectively moving forward. I have been pleased with the work done by the six Cricket Associations to date in a very short span of time and this reflects the passion and commitment of these officials. There have been a number of takeaways from today's session and the PCB will ensure it streamlines all processes so that transitionally the authority is passed on to the Cricket Associations as part of its objective of decentralization of cricket.

Meanwhile, the PCB has confirmed sponsors of the Sindh, Central Punjab and Southern Punjab Cricket Associations. AQ Builders (Pvt.) Ltd. will have the principal sponsorship rights for Sindh, while Central Punjab will have Prime Oil and Ghee Mills as their principal sponsors also for a three-year period. Grassroots Cricket will sponsor the Southern Punjab Cricket Association.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

