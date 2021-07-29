ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on...
Recorder Report 29 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================
Member                Company                      Turnover        Rates
Name                                              of Shares
========================================================================
Azee Sec.             Attock Refinery                 3,400       237.64
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,400       237.64
Topline Sec.          Citi Pharma Limited             5,000        39.50
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        5,000        39.50
Intermarket Sec.      Fauji Foods Limited         3,300,000        19.91
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate    3,300,000        19.91
Zafar Sec.            Ghandhara Ind. Ltd.             3,000       317.51
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,000       317.51
Akik Capital          IGI Holdings Limited           31,400       190.55
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       31,400       190.55
N.U.A. Sec.           Jah. Siddiqui & Co.            25,000        28.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       25,000        28.00
AKD Sec.              Lucky Cement                   73,770       910.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       73,770       910.00
Sherman Sec.          Mari Petroleum Co.              4,500     1,550.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        4,500     1,550.00
Y.H. Sec.             Masood Textile                  3,000        52.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,000        52.00
Inveslink Capital     Nazir Cotton Mills              3,500        10.26
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate        3,500        10.26
B&B Sec.              Pak Oilfields                     700       384.00
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate          700       384.00
N.U.A. Sec.           Telecard Ltd.                  20,000        19.95
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate       20,000        19.95
N.U.A. Sec.           Yousuf Weaving                200,000         7.50
                      Total/Weighted Avg. Rate      200,000         7.50
========================================================================
                      Total Turnover              3,673,270
========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Financial Institutions Cross Transactions Client to Client

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Afghan peace: China says Taliban may play 'important' role

PC shows willingness to share power SPA

US economic recovery on track despite Covid-19 surge: Fed

Karachi braces for lockdown

Chinese national wounded in gun attack in Karachi

CPPA-G criticised for withholding Rs11bn of consumers

Profit, dividend: Foreign investors repatriate $1.622bn in FY21

MoF for ensuring sustainability of new growth strategy

'US has really messed it up in Afghanistan': PM

Afghanistan will become 'pariah state' if Taliban seize power: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.