Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions
29 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).
========================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
========================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
========================================================================
Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 3,400 237.64
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400 237.64
Topline Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 39.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 39.50
Intermarket Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 3,300,000 19.91
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300,000 19.91
Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 3,000 317.51
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 317.51
Akik Capital IGI Holdings Limited 31,400 190.55
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,400 190.55
N.U.A. Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 25,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 28.00
AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 73,770 910.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,770 910.00
Sherman Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 4,500 1,550.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 1,550.00
Y.H. Sec. Masood Textile 3,000 52.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 52.00
Inveslink Capital Nazir Cotton Mills 3,500 10.26
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 10.26
B&B Sec. Pak Oilfields 700 384.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 384.00
N.U.A. Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 19.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 19.95
N.U.A. Sec. Yousuf Weaving 200,000 7.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 7.50
========================================================================
Total Turnover 3,673,270
========================================================================
