KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

======================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ======================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares ======================================================================== Azee Sec. Attock Refinery 3,400 237.64 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,400 237.64 Topline Sec. Citi Pharma Limited 5,000 39.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 39.50 Intermarket Sec. Fauji Foods Limited 3,300,000 19.91 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,300,000 19.91 Zafar Sec. Ghandhara Ind. Ltd. 3,000 317.51 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 317.51 Akik Capital IGI Holdings Limited 31,400 190.55 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 31,400 190.55 N.U.A. Sec. Jah. Siddiqui & Co. 25,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 28.00 AKD Sec. Lucky Cement 73,770 910.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 73,770 910.00 Sherman Sec. Mari Petroleum Co. 4,500 1,550.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 4,500 1,550.00 Y.H. Sec. Masood Textile 3,000 52.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,000 52.00 Inveslink Capital Nazir Cotton Mills 3,500 10.26 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,500 10.26 B&B Sec. Pak Oilfields 700 384.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 384.00 N.U.A. Sec. Telecard Ltd. 20,000 19.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 19.95 N.U.A. Sec. Yousuf Weaving 200,000 7.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 200,000 7.50 ======================================================================== Total Turnover 3,673,270 ========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021