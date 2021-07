KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Wednesday (July 28, 2021).

======================================================================================================= MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ======================================================================================================= As on: 28-07-2021 ======================================================================================================= Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ======================================================================================================= Multiline Sec. MRA Sec. BYCO Petroleum 100,000 9.55 Interactive Securities Topline Sec. 3,000,000 9.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,100,000 9.46 Bhayani Sec. Adam Sec. Cherat Cement 20,000 165.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 165.40 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities National Refinery 24,500 445.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 24,500 445.00 Inveslink Capital HH Misbah Sec. Nazir Cotton Mills 9,000 10.35 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 9,000 10.35 Khadim Ali S. Optimus Capital Pak Suzuki 16,000 357.29 Bukhari Sec. Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 16,000 357.29 Growth Sec. Interactive Securities Pakistan Alum. Bev. 62,500 53.67 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 62,500 53.67 ======================================================================================================= Total Turnover 3,232,000 =======================================================================================================

