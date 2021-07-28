ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Canadian dollar pares gains as price pressures ease in June

  • Canadian dollar strengthens 0.2% against greenback
  • Canada's annual inflation rate in June dips to 3.1%
  • Price of US oil rises 0.5%
  • Canadian bond yields rise across the curve
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Wednesday as stock markets calmed globally, but gains were capped by data showing national inflation rose less than expected in June.

Global equities regained some poise as a storm in Chinese stocks showed signs of easing and investors awaited a Federal Reserve interest rate decision.

Canada's annual inflation rate in June dipped to 3.1% from 3.6% in May, held back by price increases in June last year, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Still, the Bank of Canada's pledge to let the economy run hot could be tested, with more price increases expected as businesses shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic reopen and consumers dip into record savings.

Canada's annual inflation rate slows but remains above Bank of Canada target

The Canadian dollar was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2580 to the greenback, or 79.49 US cents, after trading in a range of 1.2560 to 1.2604.

The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose ahead of an industry report expected to show US crude inventories fell more than expected, bringing the focus back to a tight supply and demand balance rather than rising coronavirus infections.

Canadian dollar adds to last week's gains as greenback slides

US crude prices were up 0.5% at $72.04 a barrel.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year rose 2.2 basis points to 1.192%.

