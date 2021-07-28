ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
ASC 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.39%)
ASL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.78%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.59%)
FCCL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.58%)
FFBL 26.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.93%)
FFL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.8%)
FNEL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
GGGL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.83%)
GGL 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-2.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.73%)
JSCL 21.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-3.91%)
KAPCO 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.76%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.56%)
MLCF 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 158.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-4.49%)
PACE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.87%)
PAEL 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.36%)
PTC 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.11%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.4%)
TELE 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.73%)
TRG 159.45 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-4.06%)
UNITY 40.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-5.86%)
WTL 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.01%)
BR100 5,096 Decreased By ▼ -70.59 (-1.37%)
BR30 25,755 Decreased By ▼ -734.03 (-2.77%)
KSE100 47,318 Decreased By ▼ -368.96 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,974 Decreased By ▼ -155.31 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar edges higher with all eyes on the Fed

  • Dollar gains 0.2% ahead of Fed
  • Policy statement due at 1800 GMT
  • Analysts expect no major policy shift
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: The dollar edged higher on Wednesday, even as investors held off placing major bets ahead of the outcome of a US Federal Reserve meeting, keeping currency moves largely contained.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was 0.236% higher at 92.68.

The dollar has enjoyed a monthlong rally, with the dollar index up about 2.3% since the Fed's June meeting, after a hawkish shift from the US central bank.

Investors are eager to see whether the Fed will provide any clues on the timing of the tapering of its asset purchases.

"On days like this there is always a little bit of trepidation," said Minh Trang, senior FX trader at Silicon Valley Bank.

"It's kind of slow play till the news comes out," he said.

Dollar on track for second week of gains

While foreign exchange analysts said the chances were high that the Fed would not shift policy, they were curious to hear more about the bank's thinking on the recent spike in inflation and on whether it thinks growing COVID-19 cases could derail the global recovery.

The Fed publishes a statement at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), followed by a news conference held by Chair Jerome Powell at 2:30 p.m. (1830 GMT).

"We go into the meeting with positive dollar bias," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets.

"The hurdle is quite low for the Fed to be perceived to be erring on the hawkish side, and that's my bias going in."

The Chinese yuan pulled away from three-month lows hit on Tuesday, when it saw its biggest daily losses since October, after the country's stock market stabilized following a bruising couple of days.

The yuan's bounce was modest, however, and the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were both subdued as sentiment remained fragile.

Dollar eases amid recovery in risk appetite with Fed meeting in focus

Elsewhere, the British pound was little changed on the day, remaining close to the near-two-week high touched on Tuesday, with analysts attributing its firm tone to COVID-19 cases in Britain declining over the last seven days.

Bitcoin was about flat on the day, two days after it broke above $40,000 for the first time in about six weeks, short sellers bailed out and traders drew confidence from recent positive comments about the cryptocurrency by high-profile investors.

dollar index USA forex market dollar interbank

Dollar edges higher with all eyes on the Fed

Saudi FM assures COAS of unflinching support to Pakistan

Noor Mukadam murder case: Jaffers denounce Zahir, Adamjees say no support in any form

China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

Chinese national shot and wounded in Karachi

KSE-100 down 369 points as intra-day gains erased

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Highest import worth $6.3bn in June: Pasha warns of hard times ahead

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters