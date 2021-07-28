ANL 29.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.94%)
Pakistan

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

  • Flood water claims two lives in sector E-11 area of capital
Aisha Mahmood Updated 28 Jul 2021

Pakistan Army was deployed in Islamabad on Wednesday after the capital city experienced urban flooding due to a cloudburst that caused heavy rainfall.

Videos on social media showed flood water sweeping away cars in the E-11 and D-12 areas of Islamabad. Rains triggered a high flood in Nullah Lai after which the Army troops were called in.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that army troops are busy assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts, Radio Pakistan reported.

Contingencies plans are in place to meet any flood situation, the ISPR said. At least two, a mother and her son, were killed when a nearby drain overflowed and water entered their house, Geo reported.

"Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads," Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Muhammed Hamza Shafqaat had said in a tweet.

The DC continued that the spillways of Rawal Dam were being opened, appealing to the citizens to stay away from the riverbanks of Korang and Soan rivers. Later, Shafqaat announced that the Islamabad roads were clear for traffic.

The twin cities have been receiving rains since Tuesday, with the Met Office predicting that it will continue till Friday. The highest rainfall of 123 mm was recorded in the federal capital.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has issued an alert, ordering Rescue 1122 to put in place all the arrangements to deal with any emergency like situation.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also visited Nullah Lai and said that the army, Water and Sanitation Agency is on alert to deal with the situation.

Pakistan Islamabad heavy rainfall urban flooding E 11 cloudburst

Pak Army called in as urban flooding hits parts of Islamabad following cloudburst

