ANL 31.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.96%)
ASL 23.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
BYCO 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
FCCL 22.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
FFL 20.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.07%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
GGGL 27.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
GGL 46.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.89%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
MLCF 44.49 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.5%)
NETSOL 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.39%)
PACE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
PIBTL 11.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.84 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.94%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 50.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.52%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 166.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.12%)
UNITY 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.41%)
BR100 5,164 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-0.06%)
BR30 26,422 Decreased By ▼ -67.29 (-0.25%)
KSE100 47,667 Decreased By ▼ -19.67 (-0.04%)
KSE30 19,107 Decreased By ▼ -22.81 (-0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Australian shares slip on lockdown extension; Spark Infra outperforms

  • Miners fell more than 0.5%, with heavyweights BHP , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group shedding between 0.9% and 1.1%
Reuters 28 Jul 2021

Australian shares fell on Wednesday as the country's most populous city extended a lockdown to curb rising COVID-19 cases, while electricity poles-and-wires firm Spark Infrastructure jumped on a higher buyout offer.

The S&P/ASX 200 skidded 0.3% to 7,411.9 by 0056 GMT, with most sectors trading in negative territory. The index had closed at a record high on Tuesday.

Australian officials said they would extend a COVID-19 lockdown in Sydney as new cases remained high despite a month under strict stay-home orders, while Victoria and South Australia eased curbs from Wednesday.

Australian stocks tumble 2.27pc

Economists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia on Wednesday pushed back expectations for the country's next policy rate hike to May 2023 from late-2022, anticipating the need for extended support amid virus curbs.

Spark Infrastructure stood out with a 6% jump following a sweetened offer from a consortium including KKR that valued the electricity infrastructure investor at A$5.13 billion ($3.78 billion).

Among sub-indexes, tech stocks shed 0.7% as they tracked their Wall Street peers, which fell from record highs overnight.

Miners fell more than 0.5%, with heavyweights BHP , Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group shedding between 0.9% and 1.1%.

Bucking the trend, the industrial subindex rose about 0.4%, helped by a 4% rise in ALS Ltd after the lab testing service provider bought a 49% stake in European pharmaceutical firm Nuvisan.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained 0.3% to 12,623.36.

Australian shares asia stock exchange Dollar

