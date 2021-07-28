ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
6.6pc positivity ratio reported countrywide: NCOC

Abdul Rasheed Azad 28 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The country, Tuesday, reported 3,262 cases by carrying out 49,412 tests with a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said.

The Covid-19-related data released by the NCOC further said that over the past 24 hours, 39 Covid-19 deaths were also recorded in the country, taking the nationwide death toll to 23,087.

Nationwide 1,123 coronavirus patients also recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 928,722, since the pandemic outbreak.

The country over the past three weeks has been witnessing a spike in the Covid-19 cases as a result active coronavirus cases tally has jumped to 59,899.

Out of 39 Covid-19 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, 33 were under treatment in hospitals and six of them died at home quarantines.

Out of 39 deaths, 17 people died on ventilators. Punjab and Sindh reported most of the deaths in the past 24 hours.

Out of 49,412 tests conducted during the past 24 hours, 16,975 tests were performed in Sindh, 18,432 in Punjab, 7,802 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), 2,390 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 2,393 in Balochistan, 727 in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and 693 in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The AJK with 15.87 positivity ratio is on top followed by Sindh with 12.68 Covid-19 positivity, GB with 7.15 percent, the ICT with seven percent, Balochistan with 4.6 percent, KPK with 2.74 percent, and Punjab with 2.5 percent.

A total of 15,766,473 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with Covid facilities across the country.

Some 3,104 corona patients were admitted in hospitals 2,722 of them were under treatment in critical care units (CCU) of which 45 of them admitted during the past 24 hours in various Covid-dedicated hospitals.

At present, 276 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country, while no Covid-affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan.

The ICT with 34 percent ventilator occupancy is on top followed by Lahore with 20 percent, Peshawar 18 percent, and Multan 15 percent.

Karachi with 48 percent occupancy of oxygen beds is on top among the four regions with the maximum utilisation of oxygen beds followed by Gilgit 44 percent, Islamabad 25 percent, and Rawalpindi 24 percent.

Since the pandemic outbreak, Pakistan has detected a total 1,011,708 Covid-19 cases, which also include the deaths, recovered, and under-treatment patients.

Sindh with 359,245 Covid-19 cases is on top among all the federating units followed by Punjab with 353,695 cases, KPK 142,139 cases, ICT 85,947 cases, Balochistan 29,618 cases, AJK 23,203 cases, and GB 7,798 cases.

Out of 23,087 Covid-19 nationwide deaths recorded in the country since the coronavirus outbreak, Punjab with 10,964 deaths is on top of which 20 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, followed by Sindh with 5,840 deaths of which seven were reported in the past 24 hours, KPK with 4,423 deaths of which three died on Monday, the ICT with 796 deaths of which three died in the past 24 hours, the AJK with 614 deaths of which four died in the past 24 hours, Balochistan with 326 deaths one of them died in the past 24 hours, and GB with 124 deaths of which one died in the past 24 hours.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

