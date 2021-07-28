PHEC launches ‘Rehnumai Markaz portal’ for students

LAHORE: With a view to provide timely information to students and resolve their problems, the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) has launched a “Rehnumai Markaz portal” while funds have also been released to 10 universities for research in health, agriculture, education and other fields.

Punjab governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar in a meeting with Chairman PHEC Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid said that the provincial government is pursuing a policy of setting up universities in every district of Punjab. Work has started on the establishment of 15 new universities in Punjab province, he added.

Appreciating the initiatives and role of PHEC as regulator and facilitator of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Punjab, the governor said the PTI government is committed to raise the standard of education, adding: “All vice-chancellors have been appointed on merit and transparency will be ensured in universities at all levels.”

He said that the work of PHEC for the promotion of higher education and research in the universities of province is exemplary in all respects and its ‘Innovation and Research Challenge Program’ is commendable.

He said the PTI government has purged the universities of the political interference and nepotism, adding that no compromise will be made on quality of education and injustice with students will not be tolerated.

Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid apprised the governor about various projects of the Commission. He said that 1565 faculty members of universities and 3544 teachers of colleges were given online training during the Covid-19 pandemic in one year.

He added that the PHEC has provided funds to the University of Home Economics Lahore, Government Sadiq College Women and Universities of Bahawalpur & Chakwal for establishment of smart class rooms, adding that work has been started in these universities on the project of smart classrooms which is a leap forward towards modern education.

