ANL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.63%)
ASC 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.48%)
ASL 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.94%)
BYCO 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.95%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.77%)
FFBL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.88%)
FFL 20.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.93%)
FNEL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.59%)
GGGL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
GGL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.75%)
HUMNL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.99%)
JSCL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.88%)
KAPCO 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
KEL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.51%)
MDTL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 165.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-0.84%)
PACE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.48%)
PAEL 34.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.47%)
PIBTL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.6%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.37%)
PTC 11.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.09%)
TELE 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-3.28%)
TRG 166.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.11%)
UNITY 42.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.98%)
WTL 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.09%)
BR100 5,167 Decreased By ▼ -9.46 (-0.18%)
BR30 26,489 Decreased By ▼ -221.93 (-0.83%)
KSE100 47,687 Increased By ▲ 14.31 (0.03%)
KSE30 19,130 Increased By ▲ 22.74 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks retreat from records amid earnings deluge

  • The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 4,403.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 percent to 14,762.84
AFP Updated 27 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks fell early Tuesday, retreating from records as investors digested mostly solid corporate earnings and awaited a Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.

Strong earnings reports from Tesla, General Electric were among the highlights since Monday's stock market close left all three major indices at records.

Many large reports are still yet to be released this week, with Apple, Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet all due to report after Tuesday's market close.

Markets are also awaiting the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday. Investors expect the US central bank to maintain easy money policies but also offer clues on when it might shift course on its bond buying strategy.

US stocks dip ahead of Fed meeting, tech earnings

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 34,957.65.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 4,403.72, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.5 percent to 14,762.84.

The Commerce Department reported that orders for big-ticket manufactured goods increased 0.8 percent in June, weaker than expected and much less than the 3.2 percent growth seen the month before.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index Dow Jones Industrial Average

US stocks retreat from records amid earnings deluge

Encouraged by 'positive developments', SBP keeps interest rate unchanged at 7%

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate bilateral support, agree to work on regional issues

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Nawaz-Afghan NSA meeting held on Ashraf Ghani's request, says Abbasi

IMF sees 6% world growth, warns developing nations falling behind

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

NATO chief urges 'negotiated settlement' in Afghanistan

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Hong Kong, China shares battered by regulation fears; yuan drops

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters