Jameela Jamil horrified by the details of Noor Mukadam case

Star of The Good Place and upcoming Marvel film She-Hulk Jameela Jamil expressed her feelings of shock and disgust at the Noor Mukadam case.

"I am disgusted to learn the details of what happened to Noor Mukadam," she wrote on Instagram. "And even more horrified that this level of violence no longer surprises me considering the ongoing violence against women in Pakistan and India."

"I long for a time when we are shocked to hear about men's violence against women in Pakistan."

Noor Mukadam, a resident of Islamabad and daughter of Pakistani diplomat Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered last week at a residence in the city. The police arrested suspect Zahir Jaffer from the scene and took him in custody.

Jamil recently came to know about the brutal incident after a follower reached out to her, and urged men to speak out against gender-based violence and demand equal rights for women and girls.

"This is men's problem, but only we pay the price."

No country for women