ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 21.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.83%)
ASL 24.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.65%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
FCCL 22.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 21.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.52%)
FNEL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.31%)
GGGL 27.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.39%)
GGL 46.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.93%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
KAPCO 39.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.36%)
MLCF 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
NETSOL 167.51 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.1%)
PACE 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.99%)
PAEL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
POWER 9.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.16%)
PTC 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.19%)
SILK 1.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.09%)
SNGP 50.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.84%)
TELE 15.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.9%)
TRG 167.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.27%)
UNITY 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1%)
WTL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 25.52 (0.49%)
BR30 26,797 Increased By ▲ 85.87 (0.32%)
KSE100 47,867 Increased By ▲ 194.45 (0.41%)
KSE30 19,177 Increased By ▲ 69.71 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,087
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,011,708
3,26224hr
6.6% positivity
Sindh
369,245
Punjab
353,695
Balochistan
29,681
Islamabad
85,947
KPK
142,139
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds below key $1,800 level as investors eye Fed meet

Reuters 27 Jul 2021

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, pinned below the key $1,800 per-ounce level, as investors turned cautious ahead of this week's US Federal Reserve meeting outcome for clues on when the central bank might rein in its easy monetary policies.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • Spot gold was flat at $1,798.61 per ounce, as of 0108 GMT.

    • US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,797.80 per ounce.

  • The dollar index was steady and hovered just below recent peaks on Tuesday. The greenback has been rising broadly for more than a month as markets are wary of the Fed starting to taper its monetary support.

Spot gold signals mixed

  • Fed officials are likely to affirm after their two-day meeting that a strong US recovery and their planning for an eventual policy shift both remain underway.

    • Large stimulus measures tend to support gold, which is often considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

  • According to a Reuters poll, global economic growth prospects are holding strong for this year and next, however, majority of economists warned new variants of the coronavirus pose the biggest risk to that outlook.

  • Net gold imports of gold into the world's biggest bullion consumer China via Hong Kong jumped nearly 42% last month after a slump in May, data showed on Monday.

  • Holdings of the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,025.64 tonnes on Monday, the lowest since May 13. The ETF has seen outflows of about 20 tonnes so far in July.

  • Silver fell 0.1% to $25.14 per ounce, palladium was down 0.4% at $2,647.85, while platinum was flat at $1,063.93.

Gold Gold Prices Asia Gold gold rate gold us

Gold holds below key $1,800 level as investors eye Fed meet

Afghan soldiers amicably returned to Afghanistan: ISPR

Pakistan reports over 3,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Over Rs25,000 power bill/month: 7.5pc tax to be imposed on non-filers

Cabinet to discuss economy today

Nishat Chunian IPPs: Implementation Committee likely to meet this week

Hascol ‘corruption’ issue lands in parliamentary panel

PC irked by PSM chairman’s letter

PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Country imports mobile phones worth $2.065bn during 2020-21

WB to finance extra Covid jabs for poorer nations

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters