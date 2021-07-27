ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
PM for ensuring fair prices of food items

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 27 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday, said that Tehsil and District Administration along with the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) should ensure fair prices of food items by taking action against profiteers and mafias to facilitate the people.

The prime minister directed this while chairing a review meeting on commodity prices.

The prime minister directed the provincial chief secretaries to ensure action against the negligent officers regarding prices.

The prime minister stressed that the provision of essential commodities to people at affordable prices was the top priority of the government.

He also stressed upon the need to make the existing cell more active in monitoring prices on a regular basis and ensuring their reasonable prices. The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, SAPM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill, and senior officers concerned.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, chief secretary Punjab and Balochistan attended the meeting via video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

