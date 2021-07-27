PM thanks AJK people for placing trust in PTI

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Monday, thanked the people of the AJK for placing their trust in his party through their votes, which resulted in the PTI's electoral victory.

A day after AJK elections where his party secured 25 seats from unofficial results of 44 seats of the Legislative Assembly, while result of one seat was withheld due to voting at four polling stations, the prime minister in his tweets congratulated the successful candidates.

He said, "We will focus on bringing the people out of poverty through our Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan programmes, as well as establishing accountability and transparency in government".

The premier said as ambassador for Kashmiris he would continue to raise voice on all international forums including UN to ensure that international community to fulfil its commitment of self-determination to Kashmiri people through an UN-sponsored plebiscite in Kashmir.

