Markets
Bill buying rates per unit of currency
27 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (July 26, 2021).
===========================================================================
BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY
===========================================================================
15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M
===========================================================================
USD 162.22 162.13 161.96 161.69 161.33 161.04 160.82
EUR 191.10 191.05 190.96 190.77 190.47 190.24 190.17
GBP 223.01 222.88 222.66 222.32 221.83 221.44 221.21
===========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
