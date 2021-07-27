KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (July 26, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 162.22 162.13 161.96 161.69 161.33 161.04 160.82 EUR 191.10 191.05 190.96 190.77 190.47 190.24 190.17 GBP 223.01 222.88 222.66 222.32 221.83 221.44 221.21 ===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021