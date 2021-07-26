WorldCall says it will launch a ride-hailing service like Uber/Careem

WorldCall Telecom Limited, a Pakistani telecommunication and multimedia service provider, is planning to launch a ride-hailing service along the lines of Uber and Careem early next year, revealed the company's annual report 2020 sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) last week.

The company said that initial market research has been carried out, and its feasibility study conveys promising results.

The development comes as WorldCall looks to make efforts to revamp its business model and operations, having been in the fibre connectivity and telecommunication business for a while.

It also said that it launched a 'Doc on Call' platform for residential customers, and plans to expand the service to other areas.

"To reap benefits from alternate revenue streams and diversification in conglomerate ventures, Doc on Call platform has been launched targeting residential customers to avail medical advice/ professional visit free of cost with incurrence of expense upon subscription of medicines only," stated the company.

"So far the response has been encouraging enough to launch the services in other metropolitan areas of the city.

"Ride Hail is another such initiative on the lines of Uber/ Careem with initial market research carried out, feasibility study promising results and enhanced driver/ rider security remaining the primary focus.

"Android/ IOS based application is under process and we foresee to officially launch this service in early next year."

As per the annual report, WorldCall Telecom reported a loss of Rs146 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to a net profit of Rs72 million in the year 2019. The fall is attributed to lower revenue and other income.