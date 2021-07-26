Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,016
4524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,004,694
2,81924hr
6.32% positivity
Sindh
364,784
Punjab
352,682
Balochistan
29,494
Islamabad
85,519
KPK
141,627
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Recorder Report 26 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army Quick Response Team vehicle on Saturday fell in ravine after it negotiated a steep turn in Laswa where four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the accident.

As many as four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while three soldiers and a civil driver got injured when an Army Quick Response Force (QRF) team vehicle employed for maintenance of law and order in support of the AJK Election 2021, toppled taking a steep turn in Laswa and fell in a ravine, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the injured had been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ISPR Four soldiers martyred vehicle falls in ravine Pakistan Army Quick Response Team

Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

Israel freezes UAE oil deal over environmental concerns

Credit Suisse settles spying case with former star banker

Vote-counting underway as polling ends in AJK elections

US general vows to continue air strikes supporting Afghan troops

Nawaz's meeting with Afghan NSA causes controversy

Extending cooperation to other states: Cabinet approves several MLA requests

First task for Afghan forces is to slow Taliban's momentum: Pentagon chief

UAE announces over $23m fund for polio campaigns

Pakistan reports 2,819 new Covid infections, 45 deaths in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters