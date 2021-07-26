Four soldiers martyred as vehicle falls in ravine

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Army Quick Response Team vehicle on Saturday fell in ravine after it negotiated a steep turn in Laswa where four soldiers embraced martyrdom in the accident.
As many as four soldiers embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while three soldiers and a civil driver got injured when an Army Quick Response Force (QRF) team vehicle employed for maintenance of law and order in support of the AJK Election 2021, toppled taking a steep turn in Laswa and fell in a ravine, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.
It added that the injured had been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary medical care.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
